Last updated on .From the section Cricket

After a depleted 2020, this summer provided us with one of the busiest cricket seasons yet.

We've seen two men's Test series, a women's multi-format series, the first edition of The Hundred and a full County Championship - to list just some of the action.

So how much can you remember about it?

We've come up with 25 questions; give it a go and share your results on social media, using #bbccricket.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

All statistics correct up to 28 September.