Moeen Ali: England all-rounder retires from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali celebrates taking a wicket in a Test against India
Moeen Ali took the third most Test wickets by a spinner for England

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but will continue to play in limited-overs internationals.

Moeen, 34, scored 2,914 runs and took 195 wickets in 64 Tests, having made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and is in England's preliminary squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

"I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," Moeen said.

"I've enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done."

Moeen added that Test cricket was "better than any other format by far" and "more rewarding" when he was playing well.

He hit five centuries and took five five-wicket hauls in Tests, finishing with a batting average of 28.29 and a bowling average of 36.66.

Only 15 bowlers have taken more Test wickets for England and Moeen is ranked third among English spinners, behind Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255).

In 2017, Moeen became the fifth-fastest player in terms of matches played to reach 2,000 runs and 100 wickets, also taking a hat-trick against South Africa that year to seal a series win at The Oval.

He struggled during the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia and took a break from cricket after being dropped during the 2019 Ashes at home.

Moeen was not recalled to the Test team until the tour of Sri Lanka in January this year, but missed the two Tests after contracting coronavirus and spent 14 days in isolation.

He finally made his return in the second Test in India in February, taking eight wickets, before travelling home as part of England's rotation policy before the final two Tests.

He played three of England's four home Tests against India this summer before the fifth was cancelled because of Covid-19 concerns.

Had the fifth Test gone ahead, Moeen could have become only the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 runs and take 200 wickets.

Following the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates in October and November, England are set to face Australia in the five-Test Ashes series starting on 8 December.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there will be "no special deals" for families of England cricketers to be allowed to travel and some players are considering pulling out because of the strict Covid-19 protocols.

Moeen, who has also played 112 one-day internationals and 38 T20s, has two young children and thanked his family for their support.

"They have all been amazing on my journey, everything I did I did for them," he said.

"My brothers and my sister, on my bad days they've been the first to pick me up and my wife and kids, my wife's sacrifices and the patience she has, I am really grateful for that.

"My parents are my number one, I feel without their support there is no way I would have made it."

Moeen also thanked former coach Peter Moores, current head coach Chris Silverwood, former captain Sir Alastair Cook and current skipper Joe Root.

He is currently in the UAE where he is playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He captained Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural men's Hundred this summer and is expected to continue playing white-ball cricket domestically for Worcestershire.

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 08:59

    Batting average of 28, wouldn’t call him a genuine all rounder because all rounders get in their side for both bat and ball. Seriously though I think he over performed with the ball over the year and under performed with the bat.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 08:58

    Mo the magnificent departs the test arena. Shame.A cricketer touched by genius who at times played worse shots than glen McGrath. As with Bairstow treated poorly by England.

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 08:58

    Thank you for everything Mo! Will never forget your rearguard innings against Sri Lanka at Headingley 2014. That was proper test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 08:57

    He won’t be the last. The money is in the shorter formats.

  • Comment posted by evac1973, today at 08:55

    Good news for the pears! (for a change)

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 08:59

      duncan brownley replied:
      He is Contracted so they will still control if and when he plays for yourselves so maybe yes more time playing both Red/White ball.

  • Comment posted by Lee G, today at 08:54

    He has been a good servant to the test match team over the years and not always treated or regarded as well as he deserved. I’m glad he is still committed to England with the limited overs teams, still has a lot to offer the game internationally and domestically, good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by VPH81, today at 08:54

    So if you look at the last comment from Moeen in the article, saying that he wants to play for as long as possible & enjoy his cricket, it completely opposes the oft heard mantra from players that "Test Cricket is the ultimate".
    It's not is it? Test cricket, blatantly obviously, isn't valued by the authorities & the players prefer ODIs, T20 & now The 100.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 08:53

    A nice guy and at times the best we had but he was never test class as a bowler or batsman. He was often selected because there was no one better and not because he was good enough.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 08:58

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Look at his test figures and then decide how goog he's been.

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 08:53

    Thanks Mo. Loved watching you bat and a good servant of English cricket. Good luck for the future.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 08:52

    Faithful servant of test cricket who was not given the same amount of loyalty as he gave the ECB. Deserved much better, but at least the majority of fans appreciated him. Hope he can enjoy the rest of his career without the distraction of test cricket

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 08:52

    Would've got more games if he was a wicketkeeper!

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 08:51

    Can't blame him. Reasonable Test record for an all-rounder. Enjoy the rest of your career.
    Not many fancying a trip to Oz in a few months. Expect a few more to drop out.

  • Comment posted by Vikesh Sharma, today at 08:51

    Once you ruin someone's confidence like they did to Moeen in 2019 he's never quite been the same. Nonetheless I wish him success in shorter format of the game. (But I can still see Root blaming Moeen in some way if they lose the upcoming Ashes. Lol.)

  • Comment posted by gary78, today at 08:49

    England all rounder? Ummm ok

    • Reply posted by Vikesh Sharma, today at 08:58

      Vikesh Sharma replied:
      Can you define an all rounder? I'm sure you have England test experience.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 08:47

    Treated awfully by England and the press. Often a scapegoat for others’ failings.

    Thanks Mo! You are appreciated for all you’ve done for England in tests.

    • Reply posted by DogBreath, today at 08:52

      DogBreath replied:
      Agreed treated really badly by England. Bairstow is another poorly treated by England and Ed Smith

  • Comment posted by vulpocracy, today at 08:47

    195 wickets - that is a good amount. Would have liked to see him get his 200.

    He’s has been a very good player for the England test side.

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 08:47

    Outstanding cricketer.. whether is run making or bowling, Mo should of been left in the third batting position as England never got the best of his batting talent and his ability to score a lot of runs, great character and a huge miss for Root, thanks for the memories Mo

  • Comment posted by Winston Smith, today at 08:47

    Sad fact of life : ODI & T20 pay much more so attract the better players.....
    can't blame Mo for this.
    RIP 2 innings cricket........

  • Comment posted by DoctorFIange, today at 08:46

    As good a player as Moeen still is, I suspect this has been precipitated by the ECB thinking they have better cabs waiting on the rank. As ever, the ECB will always find the next (insert name here) hard to find.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 08:46

    Great servant to our country , wish him all the best going forward . 👏

