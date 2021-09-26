Moeen Ali: England all-rounder retires from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali celebrates taking a wicket in a Test against India
Moeen Ali took the third most Test wickets by a spinner for England

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but will continue to play in limited-overs internationals.

Moeen, 34, scored 2,194 runs and took 195 wickets in 64 Tests, having made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and is in England's preliminary squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

"I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," said Moeen.

More to follow.

