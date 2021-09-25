Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Emily Windsor and Tara Norris were the match-winners for Southern Vipers

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, Northampton Northern Diamonds 183 (49.2 overs): Campbell 60, Smith 31; Adams 4-35 Southern Vipers 187-7 (49.4 overs): Windsor 47*, Norris 40*; Gunn 3-31 Southern Vipers won by three wickets Match scorecard

Southern Vipers beat Northern Diamonds with two balls to spare at Northampton to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the second year running.

They struggled to 109-7, chasing a target of 184, but Emily Windsor and Tara Norris shared an unbroken match-winning partnership of 78.

Windsor hit the winning boundary off Beth Langston to finish on 47 not out, with Norris making 40 off 44 balls.

Ami Campbell top scored for Diamonds with 60 in their 183 all out.

They have now played three major finals and lost all three, having been beaten by Vipers in last year's 50-over final and losing by five wickets to South East Stars in the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup earlier this month.

Vipers were boosted by the inclusion of Maia Bouchier, who was released from England duty to play in the game, but there was no repeat of last year, when they batted first, after Diamonds won the toss.

They made a decent start, reaching 72-1 in the 21st over, but slumped to 73-4 after Linsey Smith was caught at cover off Georgia Adams for 31.

Another mini-collapse followed from 112-4 to 116-8, as Adams claimed 4-35, before Ami Campbell revived their hopes with an excellent 73-ball knock.

Ami Campbell's 60 followed an innings of 76 against Central Sparks which secured Diamonds' place in the final

She was last to go, caught at long-off by Windsor from the bowling of Georgia Elwiss with four balls remaining in the innings

Vipers were shocked to quickly lose openers Adams and Ella McCaughan, both bowled for ducks by Beth Langston in her first two overs.

Bouchier batted well for 33 before she was stumped off the bowling of leg-spinner Katie Levick and all-rounder Jenny Gunn then chipped in with 3-31.

Windsor and Norris, though, timed the chase to perfection with good running and an occasional boundary - and it was Windsor who clipped Langston through mid-wicket to complete the victory.

Southern Vipers captain Georgia Adams received the trophy for the second year in a row

Player of the match Emily Windsor told BBC Solent Sport:

"In a game like that, when it's so close, to be on the winning team, it makes that bit more special.

"These girls are fantastic, we have so much fun on and off the field, and to lift another trophy is very special.

"The most important thing is seeing the team home, and Tara Norris there at the end with me was absolutely exceptional.

"The bowlers also, to restrict them to that on a good pitch, was a top effort."

Southern Vipers captain Georgia Adams told BBC Solent Sport:

"I keep coming back to how hard these girls work. They do get in the battle and they fight to the very end.

"I'm not going to lie, there were definitely moments on the balcony when I thought 'I can't watch'.

"But that innings from Emily, and Tara supporting her, just shows how much heart she's got to go out there and hold her nerve, and to play the way they did was unbelievable."