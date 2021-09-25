Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Cross' 70 runs helped Scotland to victory

Cricket World Cup League 2: Papua New Guinea v Scotland PNG: 197 (47.4 overs) Soper 46*; Main 3-33, Tahir 3-36 Scotland: 198-4 Cross 60, MacLeod 45; Soper 2-20, Vala 2-30 Scotland win by six wickets Scorecard

Scotland have beaten Papua New Guinea by six wickets in their World Cup League 2 match in Oman.

In the first match of the round-seven series, Papua New Guinea amassed 197 runs with Chad Soper top scoring on 46 not out.

Matthew Cross with 70 and Calum MacLeod with 45 helped Shane Burger's side reach 198-4.

"I'm really chuffed with the performance the boys put in, especially in the hot conditions," said Burger.

"As much as you prepare back home, it's never quite like being in the real thing and so being out there today was a bit of a shock to the system, but the boys came through it well."

"There are still areas we have to improve in, but we'll take a lot of heart from this."

Papua New Guinea play Oman on Sunday and Scotland face the hosts on Tuesday, and there will be another round of fixtures to complete the series by next Saturday.

Scotland lost their T20 tri-series with Zimbabwe this week and face Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in next month's T20 World Cup first round.