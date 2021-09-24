Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marcus Harris has played 10 Tests for Australia - the most recent in January 2021

Australia batter Marcus Harris has rejected an improved contract offer to stay at Leicestershire next season.

The 29-year-old left-hander scored 655 runs in eight Championship appearances in 2021, including three centuries.

He also played four One-Day Cup games and hit 127 against Yorkshire, his first white-ball hundred.

"We understand that he has received and intends to accept a substantial offer from another county," said a Leicestershire statement.

Chief executive Sean Jarvis added: "He handled himself with great professionalism at all times, and whilst disappointed we understand his position and we wish him well on his next chapter.

"For Leicestershire, we have to work within our budget and sustain our business in the appropriate way.

"Our budgets are always going to be tightly controlled and we have to work within those whilst we try and build our business further in order to reinvest. "

Meanwhile, left-arm pace bowler Dieter Klein has left the club after taking 71 wickets in all competitions.

The 32-year-old, who has played international cricket for Germany, said: "It has been an incredible journey for me since becoming part of the club in 2016. Once a Fox, always a fox."