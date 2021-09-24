Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dwayne Bravo is playing in his 13th consecutive IPL tournament and has taken 162 wickets in 146 matches

Indian Premier League, Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore 156-6 (20 overs): Padikkal 70 (50), Kohli 53 (41); Bravo 3-24 Chennai Super Kings 157-4 (18.1 overs): Gaikwad 38 (26), Rayudu 32 (22); Patel 2-25 Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Chennai Super Kings returned to the top of the Indian Premier League table with a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah.

RCB stumbled to 156-6, despite a 111-run opening stand between Devdutt Padikkal (70 off 50) and Virat Kohli (53 off 41).

Dwayne Bravo took 3-24 as RCB lost five wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

CSK chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scoring with 38 off 26 balls.

MS Dhoni's side are now level on points with second-placed Delhi Capitals but top the table with a superior run-rate, while RCB remain in third place.

The IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after the competition was postponed in May amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

RCB falter after perfect start

West Indies' Chris Gayle leads the way as the leading run-scorer in all Twenty20 games

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes due to a sandstorm in Sharjah.

Having been bowled out for just 92 in the heavy loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, RCB came out with a point to prove under the misty red sky.

Kohli - who will stand down as RCB captain after this tournament - led from the front as his side overtook their previous team score in just the 11th over, and without losing a wicket.

It was Kohli's 41st IPL half-century and he is now just 13 runs short of becoming the fifth man - and the first from India - to pass 10,000 career runs in T20 cricket.

Paddikal, 21, cleared the boundary three times in a terrific knock which combined powerful hitting with sublime cricket shots.

RCB's middle-order failed to capitalise on a perfect platform, however, and captain Kohli looked on in frustration from the dugout as his side managed just 66 runs from the last 60 balls.

Bravo rolls back the years & Dhoni's delight

West Indies veteran Bravo, 37, may not possess the same pace he once had but his variation and shrewd bowling outfoxed the RCB batters.

Having dismissed the dangerous Kohli, Bravo took took two wickets and conceded just two runs in the final over of the innings.

Seamer Shardul Thakur's two wickets in two balls - dismissing Paddikal and AB De Villiers (12) was also a significant moment in the game.

CSK got off to a flying start in reply with Faf Du Plessis (31 off 26) and Gaikwad putting on 71 for the opening partnership.

The stand was broken courtesy of a stunning Kohli grab, the skipper running in from backward point and diving forward to dismiss Gaikwad, before Glenn Maxwell struck with his first delivery of the match to remove Du Plessis just five balls later.

CSK recovered well thanks to Moeen Ali's 18-ball 23 and Ambati Rayudus' entertaining 32 off 22, before both fell to seamer Harshal Patel to give RCB some late hope.

With 22 needed off 24 balls, it was then left to the experienced duo of Dhoni, 40, and Suresh Raina, 35.

Exactly 14 years to the day since he captained India to the first ever Twenty20 World Cup trophy, it was quite fitting for Dhoni to be there at the end to see his side over the line.