Kent's Division Three title came just six days after they won the T20 Blast

LV= County Championship Division One, Canterbury (day four): Middlesex 147 & 363: Stoneman 109, Simpson 46; Milnes 5-87 Kent 138 & 375-8: Robinson 112, Muyeye 89, Crawley 47 Kent (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by two wickets Scorecard

Kent held their nerve to beat Middlesex by two wickets and claim the County Championship Division Three title.

Having been set a target of 373, they knocked off the 98 runs they needed on the final day for the loss of three wickets despite a tense finish.

Tawanda Muyeye went for 89, adding just eight to his overnight not out score.

But Matt Milnes hit the winning boundary off Toby Roland-Jones as Kent reached 375-8 to make it four wins out of four since the Championship resumed.

Their form in September has been in stark contrast to that earlier in the season, when they failed to win any of their 10 matches in the initial phase of the competition.

And the win completed a triumphant week after Kent beat Somerset in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston last Saturday.

Resuming on 275-5, they added 20 before Muyeye set off for a single, but was sent back by partner Darren Stevens and run out by Toby Roland-Jones' direct hit from mid-off.

Stevens, for once, was unable to be the Kent hero as he edged Roland-Jones to Sam Robson at second slip on 14.

Marcus O'Riordan fell in similar fashion for 26 off Martin Andersson, but Grant Stewart batted sensibly in an unbeaten 37 before Milnes found the boundary with a thick edge to third man to complete Kent's victory.