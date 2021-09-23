Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Elworthy was managing director of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which was played in England and Wales

Surrey have appointed former South Africa international Steve Elworthy as the club's new chief executive.

Elworthy, 56, arrives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He joined the ECB as managing director of events in 2019, having overseen the running of that year's Cricket World Cup for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"I have no doubt of the positive impact and difference he will make," Surrey chairman Richard Thompson said. external-link

Elworthy made four Test and 39 one-day international appearances for his country between 1998 and 2002, and had stints in county cricket with Lancashire and Northamptonshire.

After retiring from playing in 2003, he had spells with Cricket South Africa, in a commercial role, and with the ECB in marketing and communications before working for the ICC.

"I have been incredibly lucky to have worked closely with Surrey over the years, especially when hosting major global cricket tournaments," Elworthy told the club website. external-link

"Surrey is the biggest club in the country and to be offered the opportunity to work with Richard Thompson and the board, the Surrey team and players is a huge honour."

Elworthy will take over from interim chief executive Charlie Hodgson, who has been in charge since Richard Gould joined Championship football club Bristol City this summer.