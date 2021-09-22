Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Northern Diamonds beat Central Sparks to reach final

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Ami Campbell
Ami Campbell hit nine fours and three sixes in her innings of 76

Northern Diamonds cruised to a six-wicket win over Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy play-off to set up a final against Southern Vipers.

Sparks were restricted to 175-7 in their 50 overs with Gwen Davies and Ria Fackrell both top scoring with 42.

Fackrell and Emily Arlott helped Sparks recover from 101-7 but struggled to accelerate against some tight bowling.

Ami Campbell's 76 off 78 deliveries helped Northern Diamonds reach 176-4 in just 32.5 overs.

Diamonds were wobbling on 42-3 at Scarborough after Arlott picked up two wickets in an over, but Campbell's fourth-wicket stand of 116 with Sterre Kalis (41 not out) paved the way for victory.

The final, a repeat of last year's showpiece, takes place at Northampton's Wantage Road on Saturday at 10:30 BST.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport