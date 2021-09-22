Last updated on .From the section Counties

The Championship's leading wicket-taker this summer, Luke Fletcher, took his tally to 66 with 3-31 in Yorkshire's first innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two): Nottinghamshire 296: Clarke 109, Evison 58; Coad 3-75 Yorkshire 73: Evison 4-13, Fletcher 3-31 & 169-3: Lyth 74* Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Notts (5 pts) by 54 runs Scorecard

Adam Lyth made a crucial half-century for Yorkshire against Nottinghamshire as 14 wickets fell on day two.

The visitors were bowled out for 73 at Trent Bridge in their first innings with youngster Joey Evison taking 4-13.

Following-on, Lyth hit 74 not out and Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 49, before two late wickets saw them finish on 169-3.

Earlier in the day, Notts had added only four runs to their overnight 292-9 as they failed to get a third batting point for reaching 300.

With Evison out lbw for 58, it meant their chances of winning the County Championship title had effectively been ended with the match between Lancashire and Hampshire at Aigburth likely to produce a winner.

But it did not get them down with ball in hand. Luke Fletcher claimed two wickets in two balls to leave Yorkshire 5-2 and it was a steady procession from there on.

Yorkshire's first innings lasted less than 30 overs with Jordan Thompson's 16 the top score as Evison grabbed four wickets and Fletcher three to take his tally to 66 in the Championship this season.

However, they did not find it so easy after home captain Steven Mullaney enforced the follow-on.

It needed a run-out thanks to a sharp piece of fielding from substitute fielder Calvin Harrison to dismiss George Hill for 34 after an opening stand of 65.

Former England opener Lyth went on to record his first first-class fifty since April and the 62nd of his career as he added 103 for the second wicket with Kohler-Cadmore.

Yet just when it appeared that the Tykes would bat through the final session without losing a wicket, Kohler-Cadmore was lbw to Liam Patterson-White before nightwatchman Matt Fisher (0) was out to the last ball of the day from Dane Paterson.

Notts will return in the morning rejuvenated and confident of securing victory on day three as they chase a top-two spot and the chance of appearing in next week's Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's.