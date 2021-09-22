Last updated on .From the section Counties

Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy last season, but missed out on a place in Division One this year

Essex clinched the Division Two title after beating Northamptonshire by an innings and 44 runs before lunch on day two at Chelmsford.

Northants resumed on 23-5 in their second innings, still 66 runs behind Essex's first-innings total of 170.

Sam Cook had taken nine wickets on day one, but it was Shane Snater who tore through the visitors' lower order.

The medium pacer took 4-7 in just three overs before Cook grabbed the final wicket as Northants were 45 all out.

Right-armer Cook posted match figures of 10-41 to end the season with 58 wickets at an average of 14.43 and further push his case for international recognition.

Essex registered three innings victories in their four Division Two games, with their final match of the campaign over in just 96.3 overs.

Day two scoreboards

Division Two

Chelmsford: Northampton 81 (Gay 38; S Cook 5-21, Porter 4-31) & 45 (S Cook 5-20, Snater 4-7) v Essex 170 (Wheater 34; White 4-40, Taylor 4-67). Essex won by an innings and 44 runs.