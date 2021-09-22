Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samuels (right) already had a controversial career before his recent charges by the ICC

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been charged with breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

The ICC said the four counts against Samuels were in relation to his participation in the 2019 Abu Dhabi-based T10 league.

The 40-year-old won the Twenty20 World Cup twice with the West Indies and was the team's top scorer in both finals.

He has 14 days to respond to charges brought by the Emirates Cricket Board.

He has been charged with failing to disclose the receipt of a payment, gift or other benefit "that could bring the participant or sport of cricket into disrepute".

Samuels is also accused of failing to disclose hospitality worth more than $750.

The remaining charges cover failure to co-operate, and obstruction or delay of the subsequent investigation.

Samuels played 71 Tests and 274 limited-overs internationals for the West Indies before retiring from professional cricket in November 2020.

During his controversial career, Samuels was suspended from bowling three times by the ICC, with his first offence in 2008 earning him a two-year ban.