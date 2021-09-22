Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Natarajan has played in one Test, two one-day-internationals and four Twenty20s for India

Wednesday's Indian Premier League fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai will go ahead despite Sunrisers' T Natarajan testing positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old India seamer is now isolating from the rest of the squad.

Six members of the Sunrisers' set-up, including India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, are also isolating having been in close contact with Natarajan.

The remaining players and staff have since returned negative tests.

The IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after the competition was postponed in May amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Sunrisers currently sit bottom of the IPL table, with Delhi Capitals in second place.