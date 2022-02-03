West Indies in India 2022
West Indies are simultaneously hosting a tour by England, with five Twenty20 internationals from 28 January-5 February, and three Tests in March.
February
|6 1st ODI, Ahmedabad (d/n)
|Play starts at 08:00 GMT
9 2nd ODI, Ahmedabad (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
11 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
16 1st Twenty20 international, Kolkata (d/n) (14:00 GMT)
18 2nd Twenty20 international, Kolkata (d/n) (14:00 GMT)
20 3rd Twenty20 international, Kolkata (d/n) (14:00 GMT)
