Lanning scored 53 from 69 balls, including seven fours, as she marked her 200th international match with a half-century in Queensland

First one-day international, Mackay: India 225-8 (50 overs): Mithali 63, Brown 4-33, Darlington 2-29 Australia 227-1 (41 overs): Haynes 93no, Healy 77, Lanning 53no Australia won by nine wickets Scorecard

Australia thrashed India by nine wickets to win their 25th consecutive one-day international match.

In the first of a three-match series in Mackay, 18-year-old pace bowler Darcie Brown took 4-33 as she helped restrict India to 225-8 from their 50 overs.

Australia batted superbly with Rachael Haynes (93no) and Alyssa Healy (77) putting on 126 for the first wicket.

Meg Lanning, playing in her 200th international, made 53no as the hosts reached their target in 41 overs.

"I thought Darcie Brown was excellent," said Australia captain Lanning.

"She bowled with good aggression and control, so it was nice to see her do really well. I thought Hannah Darlington (2-29) on debut did an excellent job as well."

India captain Mithali Raj top scored for her side with 63 - her fifth consecutive half-century in ODIs.

"We did not get a good start and the middle order had to try and compensate," she said.

"A lot more was expected of the bowling department, especially our experienced spinners, whom we expect to perform on this sort of wicket."

The next match takes place on Friday at the same Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland.