Last updated on

Joey Evison, 19, scored the first half-century of his senior career as he struck 58 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day one): Nottinghamshire: 292-9 Clarke 109, Evison 58*, Coad 3-71 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 2 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Scorecard

A century from Joe Clarke put Nottinghamshire on top after a fascinating first day at Trent Bridge.

Having been put in to bat by Yorkshire, the home team closed day one on 292-9.

Needing a victory to have a realistic chance of winning the title, Notts were in trouble before tea at 173-6.

But Clarke's 109, and a seventh-wicket partnership of 97 with Joey Evison who was unbeaten on 58, turned it in their favour as they also picked up two batting points.

They certainly would have settled for that first thing this morning after Yorkshire captain Ben Coad won the toss and put them in on a green-looking pitch.

Openers Ben Slater (18) and Haseeb Hameed (23) got through the first hour, but the White Rose fought back to have the home side 79-3 at lunch.

Clarke and captain Steven Mullaney (31) launched a counter-attack in the afternoon with a flurry of boundaries - with one of the boundaries particularly short for this fixture - before the Notts skipper fell to his Yorkshire counterpart Coad.

And with Tom Moores (9) and Liam Patterson-White (16) getting in and then out, they could not find the partnership needed for a good first innings score.

But Evison offered valuable support to Clarke, who was twice dropped at second slip by Adam Lyth.

Having made seven fifties but not scored more than 67 in the Championship this season, the 25-year-old was desperate to cash in and he brought up his hundred in style with a big six off Coad.

Evison made his maiden first-class 50, and with those two at the crease, Notts were looking at 350. But from 270-6, they lost three wickets before the close, starting with Clarke, to end the day eight short of 300 - and a third batting point.

Needing every point they can to push the three teams ahead of them, scraping that extra point could be vital on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke: "Some of the fifties I made this season were on difficult wickets and they contributed to some good wins for us as a team. But of course it plays on your mind a little bit as I pride myself on that when I get in, I go on and make big scores as I've done in previous seasons.

"I had my luck today with a couple of chances that could have gone against me, but I'm delighted to get to that milestone.

"But I'm a bit disappointed I'm not out there and got the team to 300. That is quite important in the game and the standings."