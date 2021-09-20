Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

New Zealand trail 2-0 in the five-match ODI series against England

Security has been boosted around New Zealand's women's cricket team after a "threatening email" relating to the team was sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The White Ferns face England in their third one-day international in Leicester on Tuesday.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket said the threat was investigated and "deemed not credible".

However, security has been increased "as a precaution".

Last week, New Zealand's men team abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government "security alert".

They had been warned of a "specific and credible threat" against them before pulling out of the tour.