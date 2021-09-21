Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Hain came into the match off the back of a king pair against Yorkshire last week

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day one): Warwickshire 283-4: Hain 83*, Rhodes 60, Sibley 56; Brooks 2-46 Somerset: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire enhanced their chances of a first County Championship title in nine years as Sam Hain's unbeaten 83 guided them to 283-4 against Somerset.

The Bears started the final round of games sitting in second, three-and-a-half points behind leaders Hampshire.

Half-centuries from Will Rhodes (60) and Dom Sibley (56) helped them recover from the early loss of Rob Yates.

Hain and Matthew Lamb (44) then added 122 for the fourth wicket to secure two batting bonus points before stumps.

Warwickshire's chances will have been boosted by Hampshire making just 143 at Aigburth against third-placed Lancashire, who closed on 25-3.

Neither of those sides are yet to secure a batting bonus point in what looks like being a low-scoring contest whereas, after Warwickshire had seen off some new ball movement, Edgbaston appeared to be an easier wicket to bat on.

Rhodes and Sibley put on 121 for the second wicket after Yates was caught at third slip for just three.

Skipper Rhodes played a loose shot off Tom Lammonby to be caught behind before Sibley, keen to press his claims for an England Test recall, went in the same fashion to Jack Brooks to a ball that swung and bounced a touch more.

Hain and Lamb then reconsolidated for the Bears either side of tea but Lamb was dismissed six short of a half-century when he was adjudged leg before to Brooks.

Warwickshire will resume on the second day with 14 more overs left to add to their two batting bonus points and will want to target 350 for a fourth bonus point - a feat they have managed in only one of their first innings this season.