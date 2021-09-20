Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3-13 as Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 92

Indian Premier League, Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore 92 (19 overs): Padikkal 22; Russell 3-9, Chakravarthy 3-13 Kolkata Knight Riders 93-1 : Gill 48, V Iyer 41*; Chahal 1-23 Kolkata won by nine wickets Scorecard, Table

Kolkata Knight Riders put in a complete performance to thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the second fixture of the rescheduled IPL.

KKR, led by England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, bowled their opposition out for just 92 despite losing the toss.

Andre Russell and spinner Varun Chakravarthy did most of the damage with three wickets each.

Shubman Gill then starred with 48 from 34 balls in their chase.

It was a must-win game for KKR, who were seventh in the IPL table before the resumption of the tournament, and moved up to fifth following this victory.

Despite the dramatically one-sided result, Virat Kohli's RCB remain well-placed in third, with five wins from eight matches.

Having announced that he is standing down as their captain after this year's tournament, he will certainly not want more performances like this to define his time at the helm.

A familiar tale for RCB

KKR's bowling took a big dent when Australia superstar Pat Cummins chose not to return to the IPL, but the break seemed to have actually benefitted them.

Prasidh Krishna made the initial breakthrough in the second over, removing Kohli lbw for just five, with the batsman also wasting a review on the decision.

But they still managed to reach a respectable 41-2 at the end of the powerplay.

From then, it was like a game of dominoes and a sight that RCB fans will be used to as their star-studded batting line-up was unable to click as a unit.

Just the thought of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers batting together is enough to send shivers down the spine of any bowler - but not Russell.

The game-changing moment came when the West Indies all-rounder produced the most ferocious and perfectly-executed leg stump yorker to dismiss de Villiers for a golden duck.

Chakravarthy was equally remarkable, eventually named Player of the Match for his 3-13 that included 15 dot balls.

Maxwell's frustration at getting only 17 from 10 balls eventually led to being bowled attempting a slog. Kyle Jamieson was then run out at the non-striker's end after the ball was hit back to the bowler - perhaps summing up RCB's day.

Reverse fortune for KKR's batting

When Gill and IPL debutant Venkatesh Iyer came to the crease to begin KKR's chase, they immediately looked as if they were batting on an entirely different pitch.

Taking an attacking approach from ball one - unsurprisingly given they are captained by Morgan - they romped to 82 from just nine overs.

When Gill was dismissed for 48, only 11 runs were needed to win and Iyer smashed a boundary to seal the success and finish with an impressive 41 not out.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga did not have the same beginner's luck. On his RCB debut, he was out for a golden duck and bowled two overs for 20 runs.