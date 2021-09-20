Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ross Whiteley scored 44 off just 19 balls in the men's Hundred final against Birmingham Phoenix

Ross Whiteley is to join Hampshire next season on a three-year white-ball contract having decided to leave Worcestershire earlier this month.

All-rounder Whiteley, 33, will make the move after nine years with the Pears.

The left-hander was part of the Southern Brave side, led by Hampshire captain James Vince, which won the men's Hundred in August.

"I fell in love with the Ageas Bowl during that tournament and it felt like the right fit," Whiteley said.

"You walk into this place and you see the facilities you've got and you feel you can become a better cricketer.

"I still have ambitions to get better and believe I can, and I felt this was the perfect place to be able to do that.

"I want to win trophies and if I can be a part of the process of helping towards that at Hampshire, it will be great."

Sheffield-born Whiteley had been linked with a move to Sussex, who were understood to have made a 28-day approach for him, but he will instead be reunited with Vince and a number of the Hampshire coaching staff who also worked with Southern Brave this summer.

Whiteley won the T20 Blast with Worcestershire in 2018 and has also played in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

He became the first English player to hit six sixes in an over in an innings of 65 off 26 balls against Yorkshire at Headingley in 2017 - a seven-ball over, which also contained a wide, from leg-spinner Karl Carver.