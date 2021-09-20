Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Lawrence celebrates a century against Derbyshire in May

England Test batsman Dan Lawrence has signed a new two-year contract to stay with county side Essex.

The 24-year-old has scored 6,516 runs for Essex across all formats, having made his debut in 2015, winning red-ball trophies in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Lawrence made his Test debut in January and has eight caps, but was dropped from the side last month.

"I'm really pleased to be staying at Chelmsford and to commit my future to this great club," he said. external-link

"Since breaking into the first team we've experienced so many triumphs. Although this year didn't go our way, we have a phenomenal squad and everybody in the dressing room is keen to get back to winning ways."

Lawrence has three half-centuries for England, his highest Test score of 81 not out coming against New Zealand in June.

He is also a part-time off-spinner and helped Essex win the T20 Blast in 2019.

"Dan is an outstanding batsman and has contributed enormously since breaking into the first team," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"He's a shining example to the younger lads coming through and I've got no doubt he'll go on to achieve big things in the game."