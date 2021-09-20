Last updated on .From the section Cricket

John Sadler acted as head coach for Northants in this season's One-Day Cup

John Sadler will become Northamptonshire's new head coach from the end of the season, moving up from his role as assistant coach.

He will replace David Ripley, who is stepping down after 10 years in charge to coach the club's youth players.

Sadler, 39, joined Northants last year and had also been batting coach.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be stepping into the top job. The club is in a really good place and ready to kick on even further," he said.

"I've got massive boots to fill but if I've got half the longevity and half the success Rips had, then I'll be delighted."

Northants twice won the T20 under Ripley's command, in 2013 and 2016 - and twice won promotion in the County Championship.

However, they are finishing the 2021 season in Division Two of the reformed County Championship, having finished second-last in their One-Day Cup group and bottom of their group in the T20 Blast.

"When we brought John on board at the end of 2019 there was always a feeling that he was someone we wanted to keep around long term," added Northants chief executive Ray Payne.

Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle will continue his role, while stepping up to assistant coach at Wantage Road.