Milton Shumba celebrates after his unbeaten 66 propelled Zimbabwe to victory

Third Twenty20 international. The Grange, Edinburgh Scotland 177/4 (20 overs): Munsey 54 Zimbabwe 180/4 (19.1 overs): Shumba 66* Zimbabwe won by six wickets Scorecard

Milton Shumba's stunning knock of 66 from 29 balls propelled Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory against Scotland in their T20 series decider in Edinburgh.

Shumba hit Alasdair Evans for three consecutive sixes in a 17th over which brought 25 runs to turn the tide.

Scotland had been on track for victory when reducing Zimbabwe to 74-3 after 12 overs, after posting 177/4.

But Shumba and Wessley Madhevere helped smash the tourists over the line with five balls left.

The pair put on a partnership of 99 runs to reverse Zimbabwe's momentum and put Scotland firmly on the back foot after Evans and Michael Leask had bowled out Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams.

Madhevere was eventually run out in the 18th over, but Shumba cracked another two fours to leave the visitors needing just two runs from the final over.

And Ryan Burl drove through the covers for four to secure victory with the first ball.

Scotland had blown a promising position in the second match on Friday, and recorded their most impressive total of the series thanks to George Munsey's 54, Richie Berrington's 44 and an unbeaten 39 from Calum MacLeod.

Shane Burger's side started well with the ball too, but became wayward when Shumba and Madhevere cranked up the pressure and the loss of 104 runs in the final eight overs was critical.