With the 2021 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties.

Guide to abbreviations REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport EUP: European Union passport KPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020) Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.

Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK's exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players remain in county cricket as overseas players.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2021 season are included on the 2021 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Ben McDermott (Australia), Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe), Billy Stanlake (Australia), Logan van Beek (Netherlands), Ravi Rampaul (West Indies) Overseas players 2022: Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe)

Possible departures: Batsman Matt Critchley has been targeted by Glamorgan, according to Cricinfo. external-link

Other news: Head coach David Houghton stepped down at the end of the 2021 season.

DURHAM

Overseas players 2021: Will Young (New Zealand), David Bedingham (South Africa), Cameron Bancroft (Australia) Overseas players 2022: David Bedingham (South Africa)

Other news: The county will need a new T20 skipper if last year's overseas signing Cameron Bancroft does not return.

ESSEX

Overseas players 2021: Simon Harmer (South Africa, Peter Siddle (Australia), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Overseas players 2021: Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia), Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia)

Possible signings: Derbyshire batsman Matt Critchley has been targeted by Glamorgan, according to Cricinfo. external-link

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Dan Worrall (Australia), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Graeme van Buuren (South Africa), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan) Overseas players 2022: Marcus Harris (Australia)

Other news: The county need a new Championship and One-Day Cup captain after Chris Dent's resignation towards the end of last season, when vice-captain James Bracey stood in. Graeme van Buuren was only able to play as an overseas player in 2021 after losing his non-overseas status external-link - although he is in the process of applying for UK citizenship, his status for 2022 is unclear.

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammed Abbas (Pakistan), D'Arcy Short (Australia), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)

KENT

Overseas players 2021: Miguel Cummins (West Indies), Heino Kuhn (South Africa), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: TBA

LANCASHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Dane Vilas (South Africa), Finn Allen (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: TBA

Other news: Director of cricket Paul Allott stood down at the end of the 2021 season to take up a consultancy role with the club, with assistant coach Mark Chilton taking his position.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Marcus Harris (Australia), Josh Inglis (Australia) Overseas players 2022: TBA

MIDDLESEX

Overseas players 2021: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Chris Green (Australia) Overseas players 2022: TBA

Possible signings: Middlesex say "a shortlist of quality fast-bowling targets" is being pursued to replace Finn.

Other news: Assistant coach Nic Pothas left at the end of the 2021 season.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Wayne Parnell (South Africa) Overseas players 2022: TBA

Other news: Head coach David Ripley stepped down from his current role at the end of the 2021 season to take up a new position within the club, and was replaced by his assistant John Sadler.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Dane Paterson (South Africa) Overseas players 2022: TBA

Other news: Trego's retirement leaves the county needing a new One-Day Cup captain.

SOMERSET

Overseas players 2021: Marchant de Lange (South Africa); Devon Conway (New Zealand), Azhar Ali (Pakistan) Overseas players 2022: TBA

SURREY

Overseas players 2021: Hashim Amla (South Africa), Kemar Roach (West Indies), Sean Abbott (Australia), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Tim David (Singapore), Ravichandran Ashwin (India) Overseas players 2022: TBA

Other news: Jordan rejoins the county as T20 captain, replacing the retired Batty.

SUSSEX

Overseas players 2021: Travis Head (Australia), Stiaan van Zyl (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), David Wiese (South Africa) Overseas players 2022: TBA

Other news: The county need a new County Championship captain following Ben Brown's resignation during 2021.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Pieter Malan (South Africa), Hanuma Vihari (India), Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Chemar Holder (West Indies) Overseas players 2022: TBA

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: Matthew Wade external-link (Australia)

Other news: The county are yet to announce a replacement for Joe Leach, who stood down as Championship and One-Day Cup captain at the end of 2021.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Duanne Olivier (South Africa), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) Overseas players 2022: Duanne Olivier (South Africa)

