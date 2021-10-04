County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Warwickshire with the County Championship cup in 2021

With the 2021 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties.

Guide to abbreviations
REL: ReleasedRET: Retired
YTH: From youth teamsUKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport
EUP: European Union passportKPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020)
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.

Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK's exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players remain in county cricket as overseas players.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2021 season are included on the 2021 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

Most recent confirmed moves
1 October - Surrey spinner Gareth Batty retires and becomes assistant coach
1 October - Batter Nick Selman departs Glamorgan
30 September - Gloucestershire sign Australia batter Marcus Harris as an overseas player for the next two seasons

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Ben McDermott (Australia), Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe), Billy Stanlake (Australia), Logan van Beek (Netherlands), Ravi Rampaul (West Indies)
Overseas players 2022: Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe)
InOut
Alex Thomson (Warwickshire)Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Sussex)
Nils Priestley (REL)
Full Derbyshire squad listLatest Derbyshire news

Possible departures: Batsman Matt Critchley has been targeted by Glamorgan, according to Cricinfo.external-link

Other news: Head coach David Houghton stepped down at the end of the 2021 season.

DURHAM

Overseas players 2021: Will Young (New Zealand), David Bedingham (South Africa), Cameron Bancroft (Australia)
Overseas players 2022: David Bedingham (South Africa)
InOut
noneCameron Steel (Surrey)
Full Durham squad listLatest Durham news

Other news: The county will need a new T20 skipper if last year's overseas signing Cameron Bancroft does not return.

ESSEX

Overseas players 2021: Simon Harmer (South Africa, Peter Siddle (Australia), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: Simon Harmer (South Africa)
InOut
noneMatt Quinn (Kent)
Ryan ten Doeschate (RET)
Varun Chopra (RET)
Full Essex squad listLatest Essex news

GLAMORGAN

Overseas players 2021: Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia), Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia)
InOut
Ed Byrom (Somerset)Roman Walker (Leicestershire)
James Harris (Middlesex)Nick Selman (REL)
Full Glamorgan squad listLatest Glamorgan news

Possible signings: Derbyshire batsman Matt Critchley has been targeted by Glamorgan, according to Cricinfo.external-link

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Dan Worrall (Australia), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Graeme van Buuren (South Africa), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)
Overseas players 2022: Marcus Harris (Australia)
InOut
Ajeet Dale (Hampshire)Dan Worrall (Surrey, as domestic player with UKP)
Marcus Harris (Leicestershire)George Hankins (REL)
Harry Hankins (REL)
Full Gloucestershire squad listLatest Gloucestershire news

Other news: The county need a new Championship and One-Day Cup captain after Chris Dent's resignation towards the end of last season, when vice-captain James Bracey stood in. Graeme van Buuren was only able to play as an overseas player in 2021 after losing his non-overseas statusexternal-link - although he is in the process of applying for UK citizenship, his status for 2022 is unclear.

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammed Abbas (Pakistan), D'Arcy Short (Australia), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)
InOut
Nick Gubbins (Middlesex)Sam Northeastexternal-link (REL)
Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire)Ajeet Dale (Gloucestershire)
Full Hampshire squad listLatest Hampshire news

KENT

Overseas players 2021: Miguel Cummins (West Indies), Heino Kuhn (South Africa), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Matt Quinn (Essex)none
Full Kent squad listLatest Kent news

LANCASHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Dane Vilas (South Africa), Finn Allen (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Phil Salt (Sussex)Alex Davies (Warwickshire)
Taylor Cornall (Worcestershire)
Full Lancashire squad listLatest Lancashire news

Other news: Director of cricket Paul Allott stood down at the end of the 2021 season to take up a consultancy role with the club, with assistant coach Mark Chilton taking his position.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Marcus Harris (Australia), Josh Inglis (Australia)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Roman Walker (Glamorgan)Dieter Klein (REL)
Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire)
Full Leicestershire squad listLatest Leicestershire news

MIDDLESEX

Overseas players 2021: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Chris Green (Australia)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Mark Stoneman (Surrey)Nick Gubbins (Hampshire)
James Harris (Glamorgan)
Steven Finn (Sussex)
Full Middlesex squad listLatest Middlesex news

Possible signings: Middlesex say "a shortlist of quality fast-bowling targets" is being pursued to replace Finn.

Other news: Assistant coach Nic Pothas left at the end of the 2021 season.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Wayne Parnell (South Africa)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
noneRichard Leviexternal-link (REL)
Full Northants squad listLatest Northants news

Other news: Head coach David Ripley stepped down from his current role at the end of the 2021 season to take up a new position within the club, and was replaced by his assistant John Sadler.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Dane Paterson (South Africa)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
noneBen Comptonexternal-link (REL)
Tom Barberexternal-link (REL)
Peter Trego (RET)
Full Notts squad listLatest Notts news

Other news: Trego's retirement leaves the county needing a new One-Day Cup captain.

SOMERSET

Overseas players 2021: Marchant de Lange (South Africa); Devon Conway (New Zealand), Azhar Ali (Pakistan)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
noneEd Byrom (Glamorgan)
Full Somerset squad listLatest Somerset news

SURREY

Overseas players 2021: Hashim Amla (South Africa), Kemar Roach (West Indies), Sean Abbott (Australia), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Tim David (Singapore), Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Cameron Steel (Durham)Mark Stoneman (Middlesex)
Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire, UKP)Rikki Clarke (RET)
Chris Jordan (Sussex)Liam Plunkett (REL)
Jade Dernbach (REL)
Gareth Batty (RET, becomes assistant coach)
Full Surrey squad listLatest Surrey news

Other news: Jordan rejoins the county as T20 captain, replacing the retired Batty.

SUSSEX

Overseas players 2021: Travis Head (Australia), Stiaan van Zyl (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), David Wiese (South Africa)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Derbyshire)Mitch Claydon (RET)
Steven Finn (Middlesex)Stuart Meaker (RET)
Chris Jordan (Surrey)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Aaron Thomason (REL)
Full Sussex squad listLatest Sussex news

Other news: The county need a new County Championship captain following Ben Brown's resignation during 2021.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Pieter Malan (South Africa), Hanuma Vihari (India), Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Chemar Holder (West Indies)
Overseas players 2022: TBA
InOut
Alex Davies (Lancashire)Alex Thomson (Derbyshire)
Ed Pollock (Worcestershire)
Full Warwickshire squad listLatest Warwickshire news

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: Matthew Wade external-link(Australia)
InOut
Ed Pollock (Warwickshire)Ross Whiteley (Hampshire)
Ben Gibbon (Cheshire)Alex Milton (REL)
Taylor Cornall (Lancashire)Daryl Mitchellexternal-link (RET)
Full Worcestershire squad listLatest Worcestershire news

Other news: The county are yet to announce a replacement for Joe Leach, who stood down as Championship and One-Day Cup captain at the end of 2021.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas players 2021: Duanne Olivier (South Africa), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)
Overseas players 2022: Duanne Olivier (South Africa)
InOut
nonenone
Full Yorkshire squad listLatest Yorkshire news

County ins and outs archive

2021 - 2020 - 2019 - 2018 - 2017 - 2016 - 2015 - 2014 - 2013 - 2012

