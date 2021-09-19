Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second one-day international, Worcester: England 197 (43.3 overs): Wyatt 63*, Kasperek 3-31, Rowe 3-41 New Zealand 169 (39 overs): Halliday 29, Dean 4-36, Cross 3-43 England won by 13 runs (DLS method); lead series 2-0 Scorecard

Charlie Dean produced a superb spell to help England edge out New Zealand by 13 runs in a tense second one-day international at Worcester and take a 2-0 series lead.

Rookie off-spinner Dean took 4-36 in only her second ODI as the White Ferns, chasing a revised 183 from 42 overs after an hour's rain delay, slipped from 111-4 to 161-9.

The tourists needed 21 from the last 24 balls but having regularly lost wickets, they struggled to rotate the strike, and were dismissed for 169 with 18 balls remaining.

England had earlier struggled with the bat, playing a series of rash shots to find themselves 145-9 before Danni Wyatt rescued them with an unbeaten 63.

Wyatt shared a 51-run stand with number 11 Tash Farrant - an England ODI record for the last wicket - to help them to 197.

New Zealand were excellent with the ball, in particular Hannah Rowe, who took 3-41, as time and again the England middle order got themselves out with injudicious strokeplay and running.

Seamer Kate Cross excelled in the opening stages to take 3-43 and reduce New Zealand to 85-4, but they were on top when the rain arrived and they will know they let a strong position slip.

The third game of the five-match series takes place at Grace Road, Leicester on Tuesday at 13:00 BST.

More to follow.