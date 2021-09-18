Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Lightning captain Kathryn Bryce hit her maiden century and shared a second-wicket stand of 207 with younger sister Sarah

Southern Vipers beat Northern Diamonds by five wickets to reach the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final.

Vipers topped the group, while runners-up Diamonds will play off against third-placed Central Sparks for a place in next Saturday's final.

Sparks lost their final group game to Lightning, whose skipper Kathryn Bryce struck a career-best 162.

Sophie Luff made 157 not out as Western Storm beat Sunrisers, and Thunder overcame holders South East Stars.

With all three qualifiers already decided going into the final round of matches, it was all about who would avoid Wednesday's play-off and could start planning for the final at Northampton.

In the clash of the top two at the Ageas Bowl, Diamonds decided to bat first but were bowled out for 256 despite Bess Heath's rapid 71 from 51 balls and a career-best knock of 49 from Leah Dobson.

Georgia Adams (67) and Maia Bouchier (40) gave Vipers a solid platform in the chase before Georgia Elwiss followed up her century last week with an unbeaten 84, sealing victory with a four with seven balls to spare.

It was a day to remember for the Bryce sisters at Loughborough as Kathryn (162 off 156 balls) shared a season-high stand of 207 with younger sibling Sarah (90 off 104 balls) as Lightning posted a season-high 320-6 in their 50 overs.

Openers Eve Jones (60) and Marie Kelly (62) put on 119 as Sparks started their reply well, but they fell behind the rate and went down by 24 runs despite a season-high total of 296-9.

At Bristol, Luff struck 22 fours in a career-best unbeaten 157 from 142 balls, while Alex Griffiths hit 55 as Western Storm amassed 313-4 to see off Sunrisers by 36 runs, despite 49 and 46 respectively from openers Cordelia Griffith and Grace Scrivens.

In the remaining match, Ellie Threlkeld's unbeaten 70 off 92 balls helped Thunder to a defendable total of 185 in a low-scoring contest at Beckenham.

Left-arm spinner Hannah Jones (5-33) then put the skids under defending champions South East Stars, who lost their final six wickets for 58 runs to be bowled out for 130.