Matt Ford plays a shot during his unbeaten 63 against the Warriors on Saturday

Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Festivalin , Comber North-West Warriors 151-6 (20 overs): G Hume 52; M Ford 2-25, J Manley 2-38 Munster Reds 154-4 (15.1 overs): M Ford 63*, G Delany 60; C Olphert 2-26, G Hume 2-30 Munster Reds won by six wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Half-centuries from Matt Ford and Gareth Delany helped Munster Reds to a six-wicket Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy win over Northern-West Warriors.

Munster elected to bowl first at Comber with Graham Hume hitting 52 as the Warriors made 151-6.

Ford was unbeaten on 63 and Delany made 60 as the Reds eased to victory over the leaders on 154-4 from 15.1 overs.

The result sets up a title decider between the Warriors and Leinster Lightning on Sunday.

The Warriors were struggling on 66-5 in the final T20 festival of the year before Hume, who needed just 24 balls for his 54, and Graham Kennedy (30*) rescued the innings with an 83-run partnership.

Ford also chipped in with the ball by taking 2-25 while Josh Manley finished with 2-38.

The Warriors reduced Munster to 16-2 but Delany and Ford ensured there would be no collapse with impressive knocks.

There were two wickets apiece for Conor Olphert (2-26) and Hume (2-30).