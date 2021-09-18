T20 Blast final: Kent Spitfires beat Somerset to lift trophy for second time

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments61

Vitality Blast Final, Edgbaston
Kent Spitfires 167-7: Cox 58*, Crawley 41; Van der Merwe 3-19
Somerset 142-9: Smeed 43; Denly 3-31, Qais 2-19
Kent Spitfires won by 25 runs
Scorecard

Kent Spitfires proved too strong for Somerset under the Edgbaston lights as they won the 2021 T20 Blast by 25 runs.

After beating Sussex by 21 runs in the semi-final, Kent put in an incredible fielding display in the final as they beat 2005 winners and now four-times beaten finalists Somerset.

Jordan Cox, with 58 not out off 28 balls, and England's Zak Crawley (41) were the stars in Kent's 167-7.

But Somerset fell short on 142-9 as 2007 victors Kent won a second title.

It is 14 years since Kent won their only previous T20 title, beating Gloucestershire, also at Edgbaston. And two of their team that day, 45-year-old Darren Stevens, in the semi-final, and 35-year-old Joe Denly, with three wickets in the final, played big roles.

Jordan Cox's unbeaten 58 was his second half-century in T20 cricket
Jordan Cox's unbeaten 58 was his second half-century in T20 cricket

Kent got off to a poor start when spinner Roelof van der Merwe got stuck into their top order, just as he had done to Lancashire in last month's quarter-final.

Crawley began the recovery before Cox took over responsibilities, first playing the supporting role in a 36-run stand with Jack Leaning, then marshalling the rest of the batters to a defendable total.

Somerset had performed a near miracle earlier in the day to recover from 79-6 in their two-wicket semi-final win over Hampshire.

But, despite 43 from teenager Will Smeed on the ground where he had starred for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred this summer, there was to be no second great escape, despite two more miraculous moments.

Will Smeed's 43 took his tally of runs at Edgbaston this summer to 181 in four innings
Will Smeed top scored for Somerset with 43

Smeed rebuilt from 3-2 in a risk-free 58-run stand with Tom Abell (26), who was snared at backward point.

The 19-year-old then survived being caught on the boundary in a hugely controversial moment. Cox claimed the catch but was then clattered into by a sliding Daniel Bell-Drummond who touched the boundary cushion while their legs were in contact.

Third umpire Neil Bainton not only adjudged it not out but also a six. Although just three balls later Smeed showed he still has much to learn when he holed out again to Cox, this time without any hint of controversy.

In another incredible piece of action in the field, Cox then raced around the boundary to make a giant leap at Lewis Gregory's leg-side swat and palm it back to Matt Milnes with one hand, who completed the catch in front of a disbelieving Eric Hollies Stand.

It was part of five wickets which went down for 34 in the middle overs. And, with Denly and Qais Ahmad combining to produce the best return for any spinners in a T20 final, with a combined analysis of 5-50, that sealed Kent's deserved success.

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra:

"I'm not generally a man of few words but I feel pretty speechless. It's days like this that I'm still playing the game for.

"We've been pretty consistent all the way through but Jordan Cox was outstanding to get us to that total and I've never seen anything like his catch before.

"I've not been in the T20 side for four years and I told the coach I wanted to play all forms and I've changed my game a bit."

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by Tosh, today at 22:39

    A team called Kent Spitfires, snigger - more lame than US pastime branding.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 22:38

    Cox massive palm was instrumental!
    Overall Kent deserved it, no doubt
    Can't believe how well they fielded!
    Kindly get Stevens a new contract as well!
    Such a great game and day overall

  • Comment posted by Pumphead, today at 22:36

    Well done Kent cricket. A very able team. Coming on strong at the end of the season. The team can look forward to next season and hopefully more improvement.

  • Comment posted by r0b123, today at 22:34

    Great win! There seems to be real belief in the team, which has built after a number of seasons getting so close to finals day. It was great to see them put everything together and finally getting the result that they deserve.

  • Comment posted by SOTV, today at 22:34

    It really is quite simple Kent fans, do you honestly believe you would have won if the counties had been able to pick their England players throughout the tournament?

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 22:37

      Quiverbow replied:
      They weren't and we won. Us Kent supporters don't care.

  • Comment posted by Snowwie, today at 22:32

    Two big turning points:
    First the terrible LBW decision when Somerset were going well.
    Second the superb effort to stop the six and make the catch.

    • Reply posted by ken, today at 22:34

      ken replied:
      The LBW decision was missing and weird that the umpire was a former Somerset player.

  • Comment posted by Ardganty, today at 22:29

    Well done Kent. If the number of teams is reduced, something will be lost, look at the teams at finals day. Where are Surrey, Middlesex, York and Lancs? Nowhere!!! 🤣

  • Comment posted by cobnut, today at 22:27

    Well played Kent. After 14 years of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, it's a thoroughly deserved and merited win against a skilled and highly talented Somerset team. Congratulations Kent. Sincere commiserations to Somerset. Very best wishes for the future.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 22:24

    168 was totally gettable, but Somerset blew it.
    Congrats to Kent. Jordan Cox was unbelievable today.
    Roelof & Qais bowling, were also top notch.
    Did the umpiring have a say in the final outcome?

    • Reply posted by ken, today at 22:33

      ken replied:
      I agree 168 is gettable, but when you lose Barton so early to a good bit of bowling and keeping, it was going to be a bit tougher. We have learnt in the past how dangerous Barton can be and the scores were limited by some brilliant catching. Maybe England could benefit by the Somerset and Kent catching coaches tagging along for the Ashes?

  • Comment posted by Speedy, today at 22:22

    It has to be conceded that on the day the better side won. Kent's best player was De Lange who was wearing Somerset colours!

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 22:22

    Thank the lord for watching proper cricket today vs the dross, 3rd XI club level rubbish, on show yesterday.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 22:21

    To be honest, I was listening to the commentary throughout the day, and my first impression was I'm going to be listening to another Kent failure. Despite being top of the league, Kent have always bottled it in the past. This time they DID reach the finals and put it to good use. Why is Darren Stevens so special? Just look at the averages!

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 22:19

    No Richards or Garner no cups.

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 22:23

      JasonR replied:
      How many county championships did those guys win?

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 22:18

    Brilliant, it been a long wait. I had a feeling that when Somerset came back from the dead that it was our day . For a brilliant side ( which they are ) our record against them in t20 is incredible. From Dover to Dartford, from Westerham to Margate . Its a good night to be from Kent.

  • Comment posted by Ihatetheolympics, today at 22:14

    Spitfires win , Battle of Britain weekend.

    Just perfect !

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 22:12

    Superb win!

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 22:12

    Such a rubbish season of Cricket, so poorly organised and the handling of England's test series has been awful! Only highlight for me this season was Liam Livingstone's 42 ball 100 against Pakistan, he's got me hyped for the T20 world cup! Mills looks like a great replacement for Archer as well, I'd put him in the starting eleven.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 22:11

    Now give Darren Stevens his knighthood and statue. The undisputed GOAT

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:19

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      And that's before he lifts the 2023 World cup and leads us to an away ashes win in 2033

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 22:09

    Kent better side on the day and that's all that matters. Somerset once again bottle it in the big time; no surprise for anyone there.

    • Reply posted by chatsy, today at 22:13

      chatsy replied:
      Bit harsh Mushy!

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:09

    Daniel Bell- Drummond was man of the season for me. So consistent with the bat, lead well as captain when Billings was on England/covid/IPL breaks.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC