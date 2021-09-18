T20 Blast final: Kent Spitfires beat Somerset to lift trophy for second time

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Kent's second T20 win at Edgbaston was their first piece of silverware in 14 years
Vitality Blast Final, Edgbaston
Kent Spitfires 167-7: Cox 58*, Crawley 41; Van der Merwe 3-19
Somerset 142-9: Smeed 43; Denly 3-31, Qais 2-19
Kent Spitfires won by 25 runs
Kent Spitfires proved too strong for Somerset under the Edgbaston lights as they won the 2021 T20 Blast by 25 runs.

After beating Sussex by 21 runs in the semi-final, Kent won by an even greater margin in the final as they beat 2005 winners and now four-times beaten finalists Somerset.

Jordan Cox, with 58 not out off 28 balls, and England's Zak Crawley (41) were the stars in Kent's 167-7.

But Somerset fell short on 142-9 as 2007 victors Kent won a second title.

It is 14 years since Kent won their only previous T20 title, beating Gloucestershire, also at Edgbaston. And two of their team that day, 45-year-old Darren Stevens, in the semi-final win, and 35-year-old Joe Denly, with three wickets in the final, played big roles.

Kent got off to a poor start when spinner Roelof van der Merwe got stuck into their top order, just as he had done to Lancashire in last month's quarter-final.

Crawley began the recovery before Cox took over responsibilities, first playing the supporting role in a 36-run stand with Jack Leaning, then marshalling the rest of the batters to a defendable total.

Somerset had performed a near miracle earlier in the day to recover from 79-6 in their two-wicket semi-final win over Hampshire.

But, despite 43 from teenager Will Smeed on the ground where he had starred for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred this summer, there was to be no second great escape.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 22:24

    168 was totally gettable, but Somerset blew it.
    Congrats to Kent. Jordan Cox was unbelievable today.
    Roelof & Qais bowling, were also top notch.
    Did the umpiring have a say in the final outcome?

  • Comment posted by Speedy, today at 22:22

    It has to be conceded that on the day the better side won. Kent's best player was De Lange who was wearing Somerset colours!

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 22:22

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 22:21

    To be honest, I was listening to the commentary throughout the day, and my first impression was I'm going to be listening to another Kent failure. Despite being top of the league, Kent have always bottled it in the past. This time they DID reach the finals and put it to good use. Why is Darren Stevens so special? Just look at the averages!

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 22:19

    No Richards or Garner no cups.

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 22:23

      JasonR replied:
  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 22:18

    Brilliant, it been a long wait. I had a feeling that when Somerset came back from the dead that it was our day . For a brilliant side ( which they are ) our record against them in t20 is incredible. From Dover to Dartford, from Westerham to Margate . Its a good night to be from Kent.

  • Comment posted by Ihatetheolympics, today at 22:14

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 22:12

    Superb win!

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 22:12

    Such a rubbish season of Cricket, so poorly organised and the handling of England's test series has been awful! Only highlight for me this season was Liam Livingstone's 42 ball 100 against Pakistan, he's got me hyped for the T20 world cup! Mills looks like a great replacement for Archer as well, I'd put him in the starting eleven.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 22:11

    Now give Darren Stevens his knighthood and statue. The undisputed GOAT

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:19

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      And that's before he lifts the 2023 World cup and leads us to an away ashes win in 2033

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 22:09

    Kent better side on the day and that's all that matters. Somerset once again bottle it in the big time; no surprise for anyone there.

    • Reply posted by chatsy, today at 22:13

      chatsy replied:
      Bit harsh Mushy!

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:09

    Daniel Bell- Drummond was man of the season for me. So consistent with the bat, lead well as captain when Billings was on England/covid/IPL breaks.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:08

    T20 all day long for me, Excellent tournament.. a bit undermined by that other things, but still you can't beat T20 Cricket! 😊

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:08

    Somerset are a work in progress, but will look back and wonder how they contrived to lose to Kent today.

    De Lange and Davey were dreadful at the end when Kent were struggling to get close to 150. Somerset looked devoid of ideas in the face of some very average bowling until the last over.

    Cox had the game of his life, but you can see why Somerset fall short so often

    • Reply posted by Slinger, today at 22:11

      Slinger replied:
      Poor captaincy. Abell should be captaining in all formats.

      Cox had a stunner, hopefully he can kick on and get in the England reckoning.

  • Comment posted by SOTV, today at 22:07

    Who would have thought it, 4 teams in the finals not affected by England calls. What a joke the ECB is. This Kent team possibly the worst to ever win a one day final.

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 22:11

      Quiverbow replied:
      If Kent was the worst team, how did they win it?

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 22:07

    Well played Kent thoroughly deserved victory. I’m not sure what has happened to my beloved Somerset but if we do nothing in the close season again as we have done for the last few years, you sadly won’t see us on a final for some time. Depressed.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 22:06

    Felt the radio commentary was on the verge of being slightly one sided in favour of a Somerset win; maybe it's a result of their remarkable win against Hampshire. However Kent were very professional and very consistent in their targets that they set. Jordan Cox truly has come of age, he's not only a fantastic batsman (he opens ), a brilliant fielder , he's a wicket-keeper as well; well done son!

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:06

    Super Kent!!! Fantastic captaining again from billings. Could slip into morgans shoes nicely!

    • Reply posted by SOTV, today at 22:10

      SOTV replied:
      Billings scored 16 runs in 2 innings!!!

  • Comment posted by Slinger, today at 22:06

    Somerset were on course to win it, Lammonby has played himself in. Then the umpire made another shocking decision.

    • Reply posted by Sir Keir Starmers Underpants, today at 22:12

      Sir Keir Starmers Underpants replied:
      Mike Burns is a member at the golf club I play at in SOMERSET. I think he’s going to be in for a bit of stick when he arrives back at the club to play his next 18 holes

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:06

    Edgbaston top notch hosts.

