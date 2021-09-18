Last updated on .From the section Counties

Skipper Tom Abell started Somerset's rescue act at Edgbaston with 50 off 35 balls

Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day - first semi-final, Edgbaston Hampshire 150 (20 overs): Weatherley 71, Davey 4-34 Somerset 153-8 (19.4 overs): Abell 50, Green 35; Wood 2-26, Currie 2-30 Somerset won by two wickets Scorecard

Somerset rallied superbly at Edgbaston to beat Hampshire by two wickets and make their first T20 final in 10 years.

The 2005 winners looked set for defeat, chasing Hampshire's 150 all out, when they slumped to 79-6 in the 14th over.

But skipper Tom Abell (50), Ben Green (35 off 18 balls), Craig Overton and Josh Davey amazingly turned it round.

They got home on 153-8 with two balls to spare to reach their fifth final - and first since losing to Leicestershire in Cardiff in 2011.

In this first all-southern Finals Day, and Somerset's fifth, Abell's men now play the winners of the afternoon's second semi-final between Sussex and Kent.

Joe Weatherley looked to have been the Hampshire match-winner with 71 off 50 balls after the Hawks had got off to a poor start.

They slumped to 26-3 after four overs - and it could have been worse if Weatherley had gone early when he was caught on the leg side from a skier off Davey.

But he was called back after a recount of fielders within the fielding circle and Somerset were no-balled - and Weatherley slapped the free hit back over Davey's head for six.

As it was, Weatherley's career-best T20 knock counted for nothing, thanks to Somerset's almost unbelievable rescue act after Abell was out in the 17th over with 44 still needed.

Green turned the match on its head, hitting Brad Wheal and then Chris Wood for three sixes, only to hole out with seven balls left.

Somerset needed 10 from the final over, bowled by Wheal, but Davey, who had earlier finished with 4-34, drilled the third ball of the over to long-on for a boundary before flicking off his toes for four to hit the winning runs.