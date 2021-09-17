Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham during a practice session in Rawalpindi on Thursday

New Zealand's men team have abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government "security alert".

The Black Caps were due to play Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi on Friday before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series.

The decision to abandon the tour came after "an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan".

England are due to play Pakistan in two T20 matches in Rawalpindi next month.

Those matches are scheduled for 13 and 14 October before the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Amarat.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said it will not comment on the details of the security threat with plans being put in place for the team to return home.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," said NZC chief executive David White.

In December 2019, Pakistan played a Test at home for the first time since the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked in 2009.

With international teams opting not to tour because of security fears, Pakistan have played the majority of their 'home' matches since 2009 in the United Arab Emirates, often in front of sparse crowds.

Pakistan assured New Zealand Cricket of 'fool-proof security arrangements'

In a statement, the PCB said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan - a former Pakistan cricket captain - had spoken to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern and told her that "no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team".

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the statement said.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan government made fool-proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

"The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."