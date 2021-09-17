Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand's men team have abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government "security alert".

The Black Caps were due to play Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi on Friday before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series.

The decision to abandon the tour came after "an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan".

England are due to play Pakistan in two T20 matches in Rawalpindi next month.

Those matches are scheduled for 13 and 14 October before the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Amarat.

