Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Peter Trego played in all three formats for Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and former Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego has retired from professional cricket.

The 40-year-old has spent 22 years in the county game, making 540 appearances for Somerset over two spells before joining Notts before the 2020 campaign.

Trego played 23 times for the Trent Bridge side, playing a key role in their T20 Blast final win last year.

"We've only caught the back end of Pete at Nottinghamshire, but what a career he's had," said coach Peter Moores. external-link

"The levels of performance he has sustained over a really long period of time have been there for all to see and he's very well respected within the county game because of it."

Trego made his senior debut in 2000, winning the One-Day Cup with Somerset before leaving in search of more regular game time.

He had brief spells with Kent and Middlesex before returning to his home county of Somerset in 2006 for what would prove to be a 14-season spell.

The batting all-rounder, who made 10 appearances for England Lions, scored 18,828 career runs and took 646 wickets across all three county formats.

"It's always a strange time that comes to every sportsman," Trego said of his retirement.

"I suppose the old adage is 'leave a place in a better place than you found it' and I really feel like I'm departing a squad that has the ability to compete in all three formats and that's something to be proud of."

He is also a keen golfer and earlier this year attempted to seal a qualifying place to play at The Open.