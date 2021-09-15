Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tim Bresnan (right) spent 19 years with Yorkshire but came back to haunt them both with the ball and in the field

LV= County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Warwickshire 155: Burgess 66; Patterson 4-34 & 176: Sibley 45; Thompson 5-52 Yorkshire 108: Ballance 58; Norwell 4-27 & 117: Ballance 21; Woakes 3-26, Miles 3-34, Norwell 3-38 Warwickshire (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 106 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire beat Yorkshire by 106 runs to keep their County Championship title ambitions alive and end their opponents' hopes.

The Tykes resumed on 50-3 on day four, chasing 224 to win, but were bowled out within the first session for just 117.

Gary Ballance edged Chris Woakes to second slip with the day's third ball, with ex-Yorkshire seamer Tim Bresnan taking six catches in the innings.

Warwickshire move up to second and host an out-of-form Somerset next week.

Going into the final round of games the Bears are on 55 points, three-and-a-half points behind Division One leaders Hampshire, who go to fellow contenders Lancashire on Tuesday.

Fourth-placed Nottinghamshire are the other side in with a chance of topping the table - in what promises to be an exhilarating finale - and end at home to Yorkshire.

Yorkshire need to win that match and hope other results go their way in order to have a chance of finishing second and contest the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's on 28 September.

Bears pounce after Tuesday's washout

Both Yorkshire and Warwickshire were left frustrated in their pursuit of victory as the third day's play was rained off in Leeds.

And it was the visitors who made up for lost time at Emerald Headingley, on a pitch which looked very tricky to bat on.

After the crucial early dismissal of Ballance, the home wickets fell regularly as veteran Bresnan proved a safe pair of hands in the slips, collecting Harry Brook's low edge, a shot off the toe-end of the bat from Jordan Thompson - who offered most resistance with 18 from 52 balls - and a nick from Steven Patterson.

Another catch for the former England all-rounder would have equalled a first-class record, and he also trapped Dom Bess lbw for his contribution with the ball.

England all-rounder Woakes - on his first Championship start in three years - Liam Norwell and Craig Miles all finished with three wickets apiece, with Ben Coad chipping to midwicket to seal Yorkshire's fate as they could not hold out with the bat having initially won the toss.

Michael Burgess' 66 for Warwickshire in the first innings proved crucial in a low-scoring match and his side now have a real chance of becoming county champions for the first time since 2012.

'Woakes wants to play next week'

Mark Robinson, head coach of Warwickshire, told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:

"I'm so pleased with the team. We showed a lot of character to bounce back from what was a slow death last week.

"We gave away a game we should've won against Hampshire - we had three opportunities to put it to bed and didn't do it.

"And the concern or worry is that there's a hangover into this match. We lose the toss, batted both innings in dark cloud and showed the character and skill to come out on the right side of what was a big win in the end.

"To then set yourself up so you can go into the last game of the season with a chance of winning everything, that's all you ever want."

On Chris Woakes' availability for next week: "He loves the club and wants to play. It's just whether England allow him to play.

"We're hopeful the lack of cricket he's had in recent times allows him to play."