Tim Bresnan (right) spent 19 years with Yorkshire but came back to haunt them both with the ball and in the field

LV= County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Warwickshire 155: Burgess 66; Patterson 4-34 & 176: Sibley 45; Thompson 5-52 Yorkshire 108: Ballance 58; Norwell 4-27 & 117: Ballance 21; Woakes 3-26, Miles 3-34, Norwell 3-38 Warwickshire (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 106 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire beat Yorkshire by 106 runs to keep their County Championship title ambitions alive and end their opponents' hopes.

The Tykes resumed on 50-3 on day four, chasing 224 to win, but were bowled out within the first session for just 117.

Gary Ballance edged Chris Woakes to second slip with the day's third ball, with ex-Yorkshire seamer Tim Bresnan taking six catches in the innings.

Warwickshire move up to second and host an out-of-form Somerset next week.

Going into the final round of games the Bears are on 55 points, three-and-a-half points behind Division One leaders Hampshire, who go to fellow contenders Lancashire on Tuesday.

Fourth-placed Nottinghamshire are the other side in with a chance of topping the table - in what promises to be an exhilarating finale - and end at home to Yorkshire.

Yorkshire need to win that match and hope other results go their way in order to have a chance of finishing second and contest the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's on 28 September.

