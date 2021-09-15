Last updated on .From the section Counties

Zafar Gohar was Gloucestershire's bowling hero at Sophia Gardens

County Championship: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Glamorgan 309 & 124: Zafar Gohar 6-43 Gloucestershire 419: Dent 75, T Price 71, van Buuren 65; Hogan 3-49 & 15-0 Gloucestershire (22 points) beat Glamorgan (5 points) by 10 wickets Scorecard

Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar finished with six for 43 as Gloucestershire thrashed Glamorgan by 10 wickets with two sessions to spare.

Ryan Higgins claimed his 50th Championship wicket with Glamorgan all out 124.

Gloucestershire needed 15 to win and took nine balls to ensure victory in Cardiff.

They now have two wins from three in Division Two and could finish eighth in the overall rankings.

Glamorgan have been heavily beaten in their last three games.

Gohar continued his dominance of the previous evening despite token attempts to hit him off his line.

Andrew Salter reached 19 with three fours before being trapped lbw, while Ruaidhri Smith was bowled for four trying to reverse-sweep.

Dan Douthwaite's dogged resistance ended on 14 when he was bowled by one that kept low from Higgins, but a lofted four from last man Michael Hogan levelled the scores.

Zafar Gohar was struck for two sixes by Timm van der Gugten (14) before a brilliant relay catch on the boundary saw the sprinting Higgins flick the ball infield for Graeme van Buuren to complete the dismissal.

Chris Dent and Miles Hammond quickly finished off a game which had looked evenly poised only 24 hours previously.

Gloucestershire host Durham in the final round of Championship games on Tuesday, 21 September while struggling Glamorgan travel to Surrey.