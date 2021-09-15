Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Holding has been involved with international cricket as a player and official since 1975

Michael Holding has retired from cricket commentary after more than 30 years in broadcasting.

Holding worked for Sky Sports for more than 20 years having retired from playing in 1987 with 391 international wickets.

The 67-year-old Jamaican is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers in history.

He was famous for his smooth run-up that earned him the nickname 'Whispering Death'.

Away from cricket, Holding has recently gained praise and attention for his anti-racism campaigning.

During an England v West Indies Test match in July 2020, Holding spoke on Sky Sports about the Black Lives Matter movement and the players from both sides taking the knee before play.

The footage gathered attention across the world and on social media.

He went on to publish a book called 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise' about racism and features other famous sportspeople such as Usain Bolt, Naomi Osaka and Michael Johnson.