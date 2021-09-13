Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richard Levi was part of Northants' two T20 Blast winning sides in 2013 and 2016

Northamptonshire batsman Richard Levi is to leave after the county opted not to renew his contract following nine years' service at Wantage Road.

South African Levi, 33, has made just five T20 Blast appearances for Northamptonshire this summer.

He has scored over 6,000 runs in all three forms of the game having originally made his debut as a Northants T20 overseas signing in 2013.

"He's been a really great servant," said head coach David Ripley.

"Richard has been with me as a head coach right from the very beginning," added Ripley, who is to step down himself at the end of the season.

"Some of the greatest days I've had in cricket he's been there. When he was at the peak of his powers. We've all seen him on a Friday night under the lights when he's been very destructive and almost impossible to bowl at."

Levi hit 2,403 runs in 93 T20 matches, helping Northants Steelbacks win the T20 Blast twice in four seasons - in 2013 and 2016.

He also made 1,128 runs in 37 List A matches and 2,718 in 53 games in red-ball cricket.