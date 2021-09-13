James Vince helped rescue Hampshire from 28-4 in their second innings with 52 off 104 balls

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Hampshire 226: Gubbins 54; Hutton 3-40 & 133-7: Vince 52; Paterson 3-16 Nottinghamshire 155: Slater 55, Patterson-White 53; Barker 7-46 Hampshire (4 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 204 runs Scorecard

Keith Barker claimed a career-best 7-46 as Hampshire built a useful lead against Nottinghamshire in the meeting of the County Championship's top two.

Barker helped bowl Notts out for 155 in reply to Hampshire's first-innings 226.

Half-centuries from Ben Slater (55) and Liam Patterson-White (53) could not prevent Barker putting Hampshire in a commanding position with a lead of 71.

Hampshire slumped to 28-4 in the second innings but James Vince (52) engineered a recovery to 133-7 by stumps.

Second-placed Hampshire lead by 204 with three wickets in hand and while captain Vince rescued them after a top-order collapse, the day undoubtedly belonged to Barker, who will also resume on 11 not out on the third day.

He surpassed his previous first-class best analysis of 6-40 for Warwickshire against Somerset in 2012 as he took the first seven wickets in Nottinghamshire's innings.

He claimed his five-wicket haul inside his first eight overs, which included Ben Duckett off the first ball of the day and Joe Clarke four balls later.

Slater and Patterson-White's partnership of 70 for the sixth wicket rescued Notts from 39-5 but Barker struck again to remove Slater and Joey Evison in quick succession.

Brad Wheal (2-24) ended Barker's chances of all 10 wickets when he bowled Patterson-White while James Fuller also chipped in with a wicket.

Aside from Vince and Liam Dawson (29) putting on 82 for the fifth wicket, Hampshire fared little better in their second innings.

Dane Paterson (3-16) took three of their first four wickets and then Patterson-White also had a role to play with the ball as both Dawson and Felix Organ fell lbw late on either side of Luke Fletcher (2-23) clipping the top of Vince's off stump.

Hampshire all-rounder Keith Barker told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was just my day. With the way the wicket was we felt if we bowled straight we were in the game. It's not going to be easy for them to just come out and score.

"We need to set them the highest score in the game then we will be in with a chance to win. Anything over 250 is going to be interesting. There is a bit of weather around so that could make it more difficult to bat on.

"You never feel in on this pitch, you can be 40 or 50 and there is a ball in there, you just need to pick up your singles and if there is a bad ball there try and put it away."

Notts spinner Liam Patterson-White:

"It was quite a tough day for us early on with the bat but we fought back as we always try to do and have put ourselves in a good position. Credit to Hampshire. They bowled really well.

"But overall we have had a pretty decent day getting them seven down and being able to break that Vince and Dawson partnership was pretty nice.

"Vince is a very good player and probably the best in the country at the moment and for Fletch to get him out with such a jaffa was so good for us right near the close."