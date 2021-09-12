Tom Price took three Glamorgan wickets on the first day in Cardiff

LV= County Championship: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Glamorgan 264-6 (96 overs): Lloyd 73, Rutherford 62, Byrom 60*; T Price 3-44 Gloucestershire Yet to bat Glamorgan 2 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts

Seamer Tom Price led the Gloucestershire fight-back as they restricted Glamorgan to 264-6 on a see-saw first day in Cardiff.

The home side stalled badly after an opening stand of 136 between David Lloyd (73) and Hamish Rutherford (62).

They lost all the day's six wickets in the afternoon with Price running through the middle order.

But Eddie Byrom halted the visitors' progress with a gritty 60 not out in an attritional final session.

Gloucestershire won the toss, but Rutherford and Lloyd seemed to have put Glamorgan's recent batting woes behind them as they rattled along at nearly four an over in their first century opening stand of the season.

But the seamers fought back in style with David Payne, Ryan Higgins and Jared Warner all striking before Price, 21, claimed three in his afternoon spell as the run-rate dropped dramatically.

The game almost ground to a halt after tea as new signing Byrom dug in on his home debut with a dogged knock, being dropped at slip on 13.

He was accompanied by Andrew Salter (26 not out) in a patient seventh wicket stand of 73, with Glamorgan edging a very slight advantage across a day of fluctuating fortunes.

Gloucestershire are giving a four-day debut to wicket-keeper Ben Wells after England Test player James Bracey suffered concussion in practice, while opening bat Ben Charlesworth left the field with an apparent side strain after bowling eight balls. allowing sub Oli Price to claim two slip catches.

Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been a tricky couple of weeks since coming back from white-ball stuff, it's been frustrating but I kept working hard and changed a few things technically, I went back to an older set-up staying more still.

"I felt in a good place, had a good partnership with Hamish to start, and we were very pleased with the first session. Then they bowled very well after lunch with quick wickets but we recovered at the end with Eddie and Andrew batting nicely and hopefully we'll get to 300.

"The wicket seems to be a weird one, at times it looks pretty flat but after lunch it started to do a bit more when the cloud cover came. After being put into bat, 300-plus should be a good effort."

Gloucestershire bowler Tom Price told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Glamorgan got off to a very good start and we were disappointed with the way we bowled. but we came out after lunch, built some pressure and dragged back some momentum.

"Then Eddie Byrom and Salts batted well in a tricky period against the new ball so it's in the balance after a pretty even first day.

"A lot could depend on what happens at the start, whether they can keep building or we can make the most of a fairly hard new ball, it's all to play for.

"It's a great dressing-room to be part of with a huge wealth of experience to tap into, the other seamers are all very generous with helping you learn, with the coaching staff."