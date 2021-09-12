Georgia Elwiss hit 112 off 118 balls as Southern Vipers edged out Sunrisers by one run at Chelmsford

Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks both qualified for the knockout stages with convincing victories in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Diamonds beat North West Thunder by 105 runs, while Sparks were even more emphatic with a 115-run success over South East Stars.

Southern Vipers, who had already qualified, managed a narrow one-run triumph over Sunrisers at Chelmsford.

In the final game, Western Storm defeated Lightning by 62 runs.

Despite being put in to bat by North West Thunder at Emirates Riverside, Northern Diamonds posted an imposing total of 294-5, Bess Heath top scoring with 78, and there were further half-centuries from Beth Langston and Sterre Kalis.

Georgie Boyce anchored the Thunder's response with 67, but they were always behind the rate and Katie Levick impressed with the ball with figures of 4-34 as their innings finished on 189-8.

The large victory also saw Thunder overtake Southern Vipers at the top of the table on net run-rate with the two teams level on 23 points, with just one group match remaining.

Vipers face Diamonds in Southampton on Saturday, with the team finishing top of the group qualifying directly for the final at Northampton on 25 September, with the sides finishing second and third playing an eliminator match three days earlier.

Georgia Elwiss hit a brilliant 112 for her first List A century since 2013 and captain Georgia Adams scored 50 as defending Champions Southern Vipers posted a healthy 309-9 against bottom-of-the-table Sunrisers.

But the home side were right in the hunt for their first win, as Cordelia Griffith (92) and Alice MacLeod (79) put on 112 for the second wicket, before Griffith was lbw to Lauren Bell to make it 187-2.

Fran Wilson finished unbeaten on 65 off as many balls but Elwiss starred with the ball as, needing eight off the final over, she restricted Sunrisers to just six as they ended one run short on 308-6.

Things were far smoother for Central Sparks as they thrashed South East Stars, the side who began the day behind them in fourth, by 115 runs at Worcester.

Davina Perrin top scored with 43 as they were bowled out for a competitive 229 in the final over. But they ran through the Stars batting, with Georgia Davis taking 4-26 and fellow spinner Ria Fackrell chipping in with three wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 114 in only 31.3 overs, losing their last seven wickets for just 27 runs.

Elsewhere, Western Storm picked up their first win in the competition since May as they comfortably defeated Lightning by 62 runs at Bristol.

Captain Sophie Luff hit 70 as they posted 228-7 from their 50 overs before wickets fell regularly in the Lightning innings as they were eventually bowled out for 166 in 41.2 overs, with Ella Claridge's 39 not out the top score.

Remaining group fixtures

18 September: Lightning v Central Sparks (Loughborough), South East Stars v Thunder (Beckenham), Western Storm v Sunrisers (Bristol), Southern Vipers v Northern Diamonds (Southampton)