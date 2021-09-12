Last updated on .From the section Counties

Warwickshire's Chris Woakes took the wicket of England team-mate Dawid Malan on his first Bears red-ball appearance in three years

LV= County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one): Warwickshire 155: Burgess 66; Patterson 4-34, Coad 4-48 Yorkshire 95-8: Ballance 51*; Norwell 3-25, Woakes 3-40, Miles 2-11 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (2 pts) by 60 runs with two wickets remaining Scorecard

England all-rounder Chris Woakes took 3-40 on his first County Championship start in three years as Warwickshire fought back well on another day of falling wickets against Yorkshire.

After being put in, despite Michael Burgess's 66, the Bears were bowled out for 155, pacemen Steve Patterson and Ben Coad each taking four wickets.

But the Tykes then tumbled to 95-8 by the close, saved only by Gary Ballance.

The England batsman was unbeaten on 51 when play was cut short by bad light.

As well as Woakes' success, capped by the removal of England team-mate Dawid Malan, caught cutting to point, fellow Bears pacemen Liam Norwell (3-25) and Craig Miles (2-11) were also among the 18 wickets to fall.

Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson's 4-34 took him to 30 Championship scalps for the season

On the first day of Warwickshire's Championship game with Hampshire at Edgbaston last week, 20 wickets fell - and but for the loss of the day's final 12 overs and two balls, that figure might again have been matched.

As it is, Yorkshire will resume in the morning still 60 runs adrift with skipper Patterson on one, with only Coad to come.

Earlier Coad took his tally of first-class career wickets to 450 when he got Will Rhodes caught behind and Sam Hain caught at point off the shoulder of the bat with successive deliveries in the seventh over, with 17-year-old first-class debutant Jacob Bethell then caught behind.

Yorkshire began this game on 38.5 points, joint second in the Division One table with Hampshire, 10.5 behind leaders Nottinghamshire, with Warwickshire in fourth on 36.