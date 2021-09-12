Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Maheesh Theekshana, who has been compared to former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis, took 1-35 on his T20 international debut against South Africa

Sri Lanka have named four spinners in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup starting next month.

Slow left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama, uncapped at T20 level, and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who made his T20 debut on Friday, are included.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva also feature.

The tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman runs from 17 October to 14 November.

Sri Lanka face Ireland, Namibia and the Netherlands in Group A in the first round of qualifying.

The top two sides from Group A and Group B qualify for the Super 12, which begins on 23 October.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana. Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.