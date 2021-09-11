India in South Africa 2021-22

From the section Cricket

India's Cheteshwar Pujara and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi

December

17-21 1st Test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

26-30 2nd Test, Centurion (08:00 GMT)

January

3-7 3rd Test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

11 1st ODI, Paarl (08:30 GMT)

14 2nd ODI, Cape Town (08:30 GMT)

16 3rd ODI, Cape Town (08:30 GMT)

19 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (14:00 GMT)

21 2nd Twenty20 international, Cape Town (14:00 GMT)

23 3rd Twenty20 international, Paarl (14:00 GMT)

26 4th Twenty20 international, Paarl (14:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

