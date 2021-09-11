Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan ten Doeschate has made 554 appearances across all formats for Essex over his 19 seasons at Chelmsford, scoring 17,046 runs and taking 348 wickets.

Former Essex club captain and Netherlands international Ryan ten Doeschate will retire at the end of 2021, the county has announced.

The all-rounder joined Essex in 2003, captaining them to two County Championship titles and playing a key role in their Bob Willis Trophy triumph last season.

He also made 55 white-ball appearances for the Netherlands.

And he helped Kolkata Knight Riders win two Indian Premier League titles.

"From the bottom of my heart I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the club," said the 41-year-old.

"Coming from Cape Town to be given a chance to pursue my dream seems a million moons ago. We've shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home. I have a collection of memories from Chelmsford to keep me happy long into retirement."

Ten Doeschate made his County Championship debut for Essex against Lancashire in July 2003 and was appointed club captain in 2016, overseeing the side's promotion from Division Two that summer.

The following campaign he played a crucial role as Essex went unbeaten on their way to their first County Championship title in 25 years.

And in 2019 he led the county to their second title in three years before stepping down as skipper at the end of the season.

Earlier this month Ten Doeschate was named in the Netherlands' squad for the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia in October.

"Your profession shouldn't define you as a person, and I realise that cricket is just a sport and that Essex is just one cog in the wheel of county cricket," added Ten Doeschate.

"But I'm not ashamed to say that for 19 summers Essex has been my purpose and focus.

"We have all had varying degrees of satisfaction and peaks and troughs in form but I always had the drive of giving my all for Essex."