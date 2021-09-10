England v New Zealand: Charlie Dean named in England's ODI squad
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
Southern Vipers off-spinner Charlie Dean has been named in England's 15-strong squad for the five-match one-day series against New Zealand.
Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill also make a return after missing the Twenty20 series, which England won 2-1.
Danni Wyatt is also back in the ODI squad after not being selected to face India in the three-match one-day international series in June.
The series starts on 16 September in Bristol.
"We're really looking forward to the Royal London Series. It's a great test for us, and five more important ODIs ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup next year," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.
England ODI squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.
ODI schedule
- 16 Sep: 1st ODI, Bristol, 13:00
- 19 Sep: 2nd ODI, Worcester, 11:00
- 21 Sep: 3rd ODI, Leicester, 13:00
- 23 Sep: 4th ODI, Derby, 13:00
- 26 Sep: 5th ODI, Canterbury, 11:00