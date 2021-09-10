Last updated on .From the section Cricket

William Porterfield hit one six and seven fours in his innings of 67 off 100 balls

Second one-day international, Stormont Ireland: 282-8 Porterfield 67, Tector 55, Balbirnie 40; Ngarava 3-52 Zimbabwe: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard

The second of three one-day internationals between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Stormont has been abandoned because of persistent rain.

Ireland completed their 50-over innings with a total of 282-8, opener William Porterfield top-scoring with 67 and Harry Tector contributing 55.

The rain began to fall before Zimbabwe could begin their reply and the match was abandoned at 17:15 BST.

Zimbabwe won the first match, with the final game to be played on Monday.

The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, with Ireland winning just three of their 14 games so far.

Both teams will be awarded five points following Friday's abandonment in Belfast.

World Cup hosts India and the top-seven sides will qualify for the 2023 tournament, while the remaining five teams will vie for two places in a qualifying event.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of the tourists' bowlers on Friday, ending with figures of 3-52.

Porterfield and Paul Stirling (33) put on a first-wicket partnership of 82, then Andrew Balbirnie (40) joined the opener to take the Ireland score to 151 before the second wicket fell.

Wickets fell more regularly after that but Ireland would have felt confident of defending their total before the weather intervened and denied them their opportunity to do so.

World Cup Super League series:

13 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd ODI (Stormont, 10:30 BST)