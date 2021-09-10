Glamorgan Cricket: All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith gets new contract
|LV= County Championship: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire
|Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 12 September Time:10:30 BST
|Coverage: Commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app; reports on BBC Radio Wales
All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith has signed a new one-year contract with Glamorgan after an injury-hit season.
Smith, 27, has played just five T20 Blast matches in 2021 because of side and hamstring injuries.
He is set to be included in a Championship squad for the first time since August 2020, against Gloucestershire on Sunday, 12 September.
"It's been a frustrating spell with injuries," said Smith.
"But when I've been fit, I've felt I've bowled well and put in some strong performances for the team.
"It's always been a dream to represent the county and I look forward to continuing that next season."
Glasgow-born Smith, a Glamorgan academy product, has made four appearances for Scotland.
He has played 30 first-class games, 30 T20 matches and 18 one-day games and his career highlights include Glamorgan's most economical T20 spell of four for six in 2018, and a limited-overs hat-trick against Pakistan A.
Smith was prevented from playing during the county's One-Day Cup triumph by a hamstring injury after bowling the first ball of their warm-up match against Wales.
He has since completed two second-team championship games to earn the chance of a recall, but has missed out on Scotland's T20 World Cup squad.
