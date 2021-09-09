Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Haines (right) has scored 1,030 Championship runs at an average of 49.05 this season

County Championship Division Three, Hove (day four): Middlesex 676-5 dec: Robson 253, Stoneman 174, White 110*, Andersson 88 Sussex 319: Haines 156, Brown 80; Hollman 5-65 & 303: Haines 87, Hudson-Prentice 67; Hollman 5-90 Middlesex (24 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by an innings and 54 runs Scorecard

Tom Haines became the first batsman to pass 1,000 Championship runs this year but could not stop Sussex from falling to a heavy defeat against Middlesex.

The hosts resumed at 88-3 on the final day at Hove, still 269 runs behind Middlesex's first innings total.

Haines added 87 to his career-best 156 from the first innings before being caught off Luke Hollman (5-90), who completed a first 10-wicket match haul.

Sussex were dismissed for 303 as the visitors won by an innings and 54 runs.

The blazing sun from the first three days at Hove was replaced by a mild sea fret and cloud cover which required the use of the floodlights during the morning session.

And, having been bowled out for 319 on day three, a youthful Sussex side faced an uphill task to get near Middlesex's club-record score of 676-5 declared.

Home skipper Haines got the 18 runs he required from his overnight score of 39 not out to surpass Durham's David Bedingham and Worcestershire's Jake Libby and become the top run-scorer this year.

But 20-year-old leg-spinner Hollman took two wickets before lunch as George Garton edged behind and Danial Ibrahim was caught by Tim Murtagh at mid-on.

The sun emerged in the afternoon, and Haines' innings came to an end when he miscued his shot from a full toss from Hollman, with Thilan Walallawita taking a good catch at mid-on.

And, when Fynn Hudson-Prentice (67) edged left-arm spinner Walallawita behind, Sussex were 245-7 and requiring another 112 runs to make Middlesex bat again.

After the visitors took the new ball, Delray Rawlins holed out and captain Murtagh (2-47) bowled Jack Carson.

Martin Andersson finished things off by trapping Henry Crocombe lbw, giving Middlesex their second successive win in Division Three.

Hollman ended with career-best match figures of 10-155, having followed up his maiden five-wicket haul from the first innings.